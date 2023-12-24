Chicago shooting: Migrant shot, critically injured in Gage Park, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A migrant was shot on Chicago's Southwest Side on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Chicago police said the shooting happened just before 12:45 p.m. near a Gage Park migrant shelter in the 2400 block of West 55th Street.

A 28-year-old man was on the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up, and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the head, police said.

Police said the victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Alderman Ray Lopez said the victim is a migrant, but he does not live at the Gage Park shelter.

Area One detectives are investigating. Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

