How warmer temperatures affect spring blooms

Doctor Christy Rollinson, a forest ecologist at the Morton Arboretum joined ABC7 to talk about the warmer temperatures affecting spring blooms.

Doctor Christy Rollinson, a forest ecologist at the Morton Arboretum joined ABC7 to talk about the warmer temperatures affecting spring blooms.

Doctor Christy Rollinson, a forest ecologist at the Morton Arboretum joined ABC7 to talk about the warmer temperatures affecting spring blooms.

Doctor Christy Rollinson, a forest ecologist at the Morton Arboretum joined ABC7 to talk about the warmer temperatures affecting spring blooms.

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- We had near-record warm temperatures around Chicago in February and that is causing some confusion for spring flowers and trees.

Doctor Christy Rollinson, a forest ecologist at the Morton Arboretum joined ABC7 to talk about the warmer temperatures affecting spring blooms and trees this year.