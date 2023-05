Jennifer Brennan with Chalet Nursery & Garden Center In Wilmette joined ABC7 with tips to get gardens ready for summer.

Local expert offers tips as people get ready for spring planting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Are you ready for spring planting?

Jennifer Brennan stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to help prep people for spring planting. Brennan is a horticultural information specialist at Chalet Nursery & Garden Center in Wilmette, IL. Brennan spoke about about the Frost Free Date and about warm season plants.

