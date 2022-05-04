Arts & Entertainment

Garth Brooks concert at LSU Tiger Stadium registers as earthquake during Callin' Baton Rouge

Garth Brooks concert at LSU registers as earthquake

BATON ROUGE, LA -- The Garth Brooks concert at Louisiana State University got so loud it registered on the Richter scale.

The Country music superstar packed out Tiger Stadium, the arena that holds more than 100,000 people during LSU football games.

The concert was like many others Brooks has put on during his tour, but the crowd took it to another level as soon as they heard the first notes of 'Callin' Baton Rouge.'



The song has become a sort of unofficial anthem at LSU, which is located in Baton Rouge.

Fans at the concert got so loud and wild that a seismograph at the university registered the concert as a small earthquake.

According to local ABC affiliate WBRZ, this is only the second time in 33 years a seismograph picked up shaking from the stadium. The other time was at the end of the LSU-Auburn football game in 1988.
