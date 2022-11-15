Garth Brooks announces Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace

Garth Brooks just announced he'll host a Las Vegas residency in 2023. Tickets to Garth Brooks/PLUS One go on sale Monday, Nov. 21.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a new headliner in Las Vegas - and it's a name country music knows very well.

Garth Brooks just announced he'll host a residency in 2023 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Brooks joined ABC7 Eyewitness News live from Sin City to talk about what lured him back to Vegas.

"Doing the Vegas residency, it's just you and a guitar, so it's real intimate, right?" Brooks said. "But then when you wanna get big, when you wanna do 'Callin' Baton Rouge,' with Jimmy Maddlingly on fiddle and the big, hard guitars, you didn't have them in the first residency. They're here. They're in the crowd, you can call 'em up at any time."

Tickets to Garth Brooks/PLUS One go on sale Monday, Nov. 21 at 9 a.m.