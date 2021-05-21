SUV goes airborne, flips on I-80 in Gary after hitting tire, all caught on cell phone video

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Cell phone video captured a terrifying accident in Gary, Ind., that somehow did not lead to any serious injuries.The incident happened early Tuesday morning, according to Indiana State Police.In the video you can see a tire rolling down I-80 after falling off a semi. Moments later, an SUV runs directly into it and goes airborne. The car flips several times before finally coming to a stop.The driver who recorded the video stopped and helped the woman in the SUV.Indiana State Police said despite what the crash looked like, no one was seriously injured.