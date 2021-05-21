SUV goes airborne, flips on I-80 in Gary after hitting tire, all caught on cell phone video

SUV goes airborne, flips on I-80 in Gary

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Cell phone video captured a terrifying accident in Gary, Ind., that somehow did not lead to any serious injuries.

The incident happened early Tuesday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

In the video you can see a tire rolling down I-80 after falling off a semi. Moments later, an SUV runs directly into it and goes airborne. The car flips several times before finally coming to a stop.

The driver who recorded the video stopped and helped the woman in the SUV.

Indiana State Police said despite what the crash looked like, no one was seriously injured.
