Couple charged in death of 1-month-old daughter: Gary Police Department

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A Gary couple has been charged with murder and neglect in the death of their 1-month-old daughter earlier this month, police said Tuesday.

The daughter of Gerard Dante Coger, 21, and Janaya Kimberly Hobson, 19, died Dec. 18, police said. An investigation was launched after doctors became aware the child had suspicious head trauma, according to police.

It was determined that the 1-month-old died from blunt force trauma that occurred at some point in December, Gary police said.

A medical professional said the child had injuries from forceful shaking, also known as "shaken baby syndrome," and a form of blunt force trauma.

Coger later told police he had shaken the 1-month-old as she was crying, and both he and Hobson noticed her health deteriorating the week of Dec. 11 before they sought treatment.

Hobson also told police the couple intentionally did not call 911 in an attempt to avoid involving police and fire officials.

Gary police said the couple smelled of marijuana at the hospital, and were not emotional about the situation.

Coger has been charged with murder and neglect resulting in death, and Hobson has been charged with neglect resulting in death.

Coger faces up to 65 years in prison if convicted, and Hobson faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.