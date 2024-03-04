21-year-old woman found shot to death in Gary, police say

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A woman was found shot to death on a sidewalk Saturday night in Northwest Indiana.

An officer discovered the victim in the 300 block of West 30th Avenue, in Gary, Indiana, police said.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Diamond Manning by the Lake County Coroner's Office in Indiana.

She died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force continues to investigate the shooting.

It was not immediately known if any arrests have been made or if any suspects have been identified.

No further information was immediately available.