Gary, Indiana targeted by ransomware attack

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Gary, Indiana targeted in ransomware attack

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- The city of Gary is trying to recover from a ransomware attack.

All of its servers are now being restored and rebuilt.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security were both alerted and a city spokesperson says they're still investigating if anyone's personal information was stolen.

"If we discover that any information was compromised, we'll work with residents to offer some kind of remedy," said Michael Gonzalez, Gary spokesperson.

The security breach follows other recent hacks on local governments. But there are steps agencies and businesses can take to protect themselves.

"If you take good care of your passwords and use multi-factor authentication and biometrics, those kind of things and make sure you control those tightly, especially those with administrative rights, then you can knock off more than 60% of the vectors that the bad guys," said Phil Burnett, Security Operations EVP and CISO of High Wire Networks.

When it comes to individual cyber-security, experts recommend using unique passwords and making sure you don't open phishing emails.
