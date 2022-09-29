Gary police: 1 arrested under pool deck after NW Indiana chase

A man was arrested after police said he led them on a chose through multiple towns in Northwest Indiana Wednesday night.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A man was arrested under a pool deck of a home after police said he led them on a chase through multiple towns in Northwest Indiana Wednesday night.

At about 6:35 p.m., Gary police said officers in the area of Ridge Road and Broadway observed a black Chrysler 300 that matched the description of car from an earlier pursuit that day.

After confirming the license plate, police attempted to stop the Chrysler, which fled. Officers chased but terminated their pursuit after they lost sight of the car.

Officers on the west side of Gary then spotted a vehicle matching that description was spotted y offers driving at a high-rate of speed.

After catching up to the vehicle, police said the driver refused to yield and got on I-80.94 westbound, where police chased him to Calumet Avenue. The suspect's car then got off and went into Hammond and then back into Munster.

Police from other Indiana agencies assisted in the pursuit of the Chrysler into Dyer, where the driver stopped in the 700-block of 210th Street. Police said he got out and fled on foot.

The Lake County Police Aviation Unit followed him and told officers on the ground that he was hiding under a pool deck.

Police K9 units then located him and took him into custody. The suspect was then transported to a local hospital before being booked into jail.

Police said the suspect, a 34-year-old Chicago man, had a felony arrest warrant and a misdemeanor warrant.