Supporting Gold Star families, Gary Sinise Foundation Snowball Express goes virtual in 2020

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Gold Star families are getting some support and some smiles from Hollywood A-listers.

Tom Hanks, Robin Roberts and even Mickey Mouse sent out holiday greetings to 2,400 families who have lost an immediate family member to war.

The Gary Sinise Foundation Snowball Express usually happens at Disney World but switched over to a virtual event this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each December Snowball Express hosts a five-day experience for children of the fallen and their surviving parent or guardian.



Four star general Robin Rand, CEO of the Gary Sinise foundation and Genevie Ibarra and her 10-year-old daughter, Devin, from Chicago spoke to ABC 7 Tuesday.

Ibarra's husband and Devin's father, Sgt. Jason Lacasamana is a fallen military hero.

"My message is to just enjoy the holidays with your loved ones," said Ibarra. "Our loved ones are still in our hearts, may not be with us but we do honor them always and we always share our memories through the holidays."
