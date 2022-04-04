General Iron looks to return to Lincoln Park after permit denied, residents complain of pollution

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The owner of a controversial scrapyard is looking to return to Lincoln Park.General Iron's location on North Clifton shut down more than a year ago after a series of complaints over noise and pollution.They had planned to move to a new location on the city's Southeast Side, but the city denied that permit application amid neighborhood protests.The city has also denied this latest permit, but General Iron's owners have requested a hearing on the denial. The date for that has not been set.