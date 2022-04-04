General Iron looks to return to Lincoln Park after permit denied, residents complain of pollution

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The owner of a controversial scrapyard is looking to return to Lincoln Park.
General Iron's location on North Clifton shut down more than a year ago after a series of complaints over noise and pollution.
They had planned to move to a new location on the city's Southeast Side, but the city denied that permit application amid neighborhood protests.
The city has also denied this latest permit, but General Iron's owners have requested a hearing on the denial. The date for that has not been set.
