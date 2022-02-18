EPA

City denies permit for scrapyard planning move to SE Side over health, environmental concerns

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Activists claim victory after scrapyard's move to SE Side halted

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago has denied a permit for a metal shredding company that was planning to move its scrapyard from Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood to the Southeast Side.

On Friday, Chicago's Department of Public Health denied the permit and released a report citing "concerns for health, environment and quality of life, as well as compliance issues uncovered during a rigorous Health Impact Assessment process."

Local residents and the U.S. government have expressed concerns over the move's possible impact on the environment.

Through a hunger strike and protests, activists were able to halt the permitting process last spring. At the time, they called the halt a huge victory - but activists have been fighting since then for a full denial.

"It's been the work of countless organizers from the neighborhood, the city, even nationwide, that really put the pressure on the city," East Side resident Marcelina Pedraza said in May 2021.

RELATED: Hunger strike protests General Iron move to Southeast Side

"It's a victory for everyone involved in this movement that has supported us and dedicated a life to fight against environmental racism for the past 30 years," said Oscar Sanchez, Hunger Strike Against General Iron, in May 2021.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot had halted the permit process until a thorough pollution study could be completed. The decision was made after the Biden Administration's new EPA administrator Micheal Regan sent a letter to Lightfoot concerned about another possible polluting business coming to an area that has been plagued with environmental hazards.

RELATED: Community leaders opposed to General Iron South Side plant claim political donations sealed deal

"Since 2014, more than 75 facilities in the southeast area have been investigated by the U.S. EPA, Illinois EPA and the city for non-compliance with the Clean Air Act," Regan wrote.

"We notified RMG on Friday, which is the actual owner of the company, that we were not going to be forcing any further review of the permit application pending outcome of this analysis," Lightfoot said.

RMG bought the General Iron in 2019 and is rebranding it as Southside Recycling. In a statement, the company says its new advanced pollution control system will "serve as a national model for capturing and controlling emissions from large recycling facilities."

"What they are saying is it's going to be a top notch recycling facility, it's not another dirty polluter we don't want in our neighborhood," Petraza said in May 2021.

