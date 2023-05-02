General Mills is voluntarily recalling select bags of its Gold Medal flour after testing found salmonella contamination.

2 cases of salmonella in Illinois linked to Gold Medal flour recall, CDC says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Officials with the Centers for Disease Control said they have found two cases of salmonella in Illinois tied to a national flour recall.

The cases are linked to Gold Medal flour, manufactured by General Mills.

The CDC reports there have been 13 cases nationwide. The company said it found salmonella while sampling a five pound bag as part of its production practices, and issued the recall voluntarily.

General Mills has recalled bags of 2, 5, and 10-pound bleached and unbleached all-purpose flour that have a "better if used by" date of March 27, 2024 and March 28, 2024.

Most flour is raw and hasn't been treated to kill germs that cause food poisoning, according to the CDC. Salmonella bacteria dies when it is cooked or baked, but people can get sick when eating or tasting foods that include raw flour. Raw dough used for crafts and play clay also pose a risk.

