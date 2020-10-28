Geneva restaurant temporarily allowed indoor dining despite COVID-19 restrictions

GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- Despite Illinois' new COVID-19 rules for Kane County, a steakhouse in Geneva can continue indoor dining for now.RELATED: New Chicago COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants include indoor dining banA judged issued a temporary restraining order in favor of Fox Fire restaurant, which is suing to block the restrictions.The state is appealing. A hearing on the lawsuit is set for next month."The governor's constitutional and statutory authority to protect Illinois residents during the pandemic is clear," a spokesperson for the attorney general's office told ABC 7.RELATED: Suburban Chicago restaurant owners push back as IL COVID-19 restrictions take effect Friday: 'We're fighting for our livelihood'