Chauvin reaction in downtown Chicago remains peaceful despite businesses boarding up, National Guard on standby

National Guard called in, downtown businesses board up ahead of verdict

With a verdict expected in the Derek Chauvin trial, I'm putting @IL_Natl_Guard on standby at the request of @chicagosmayor. It's critical that those who wish to peacefully protest against the systemic racism and injustice in our communities continue to be able to do so. https://t.co/gb9BOCTZXK — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 19, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The streets were quiet in Chicago after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd, with the overwhelming sentiment expressed appearing to be relief and righteousness.Chauvin was found guilty on all charges shortly after 4 p.m. He was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.A small group of people gathered in Daley Plaza downtown in anticipation of the verdict. While they were heartened by the guilty verdicts, they said true justice in America requires more than just one conviction.The Chicago Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression organized the rally, saying they had planned to gather after the verdict regardless of what the jury decided.They said this is a moment that is bigger than George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, or Minneapolis, and they hope people in Chicago reflect on what they say is badly needed police reform in the city.The group is also planning a rally at 9 a.m. Wednesday across from City Hall, calling on the Chicago City Council to pass an ordinance that would give communities more say in policing in their neighborhoods.Some people said they had stomach pains as they awaited the verdict, and many told ABC7 Eyewitness News they felt a sense of anticipation and dread, regardless of what the verdict turned out to be.Activists are promising to keep marching ahead in their fight.Chicago's Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said he doesn't agree with any of the tactics Chauvin used that day and was not surprised by the guilty verdict."It was justified use of force until the point that Mr. Floyd stopped breathing. Then it became excessive. It really is that cut and dry," Catanzara said. "The perception that this is some epidemic nationwide - it just has to stop."Catanzara said this sends a message to police that if they go over the line, they'll get tried and convicted.Many downtown Chicago businesses were already boarded up early Tuesday morning, and additional plywood could be seen as the day went on. At the request of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Pritzker said he will deploy 125 National Guard members to stand by to support the Chicago Police Department beginning Tuesday."The Illinois National Guard will carry out a limited mission to help manage street closures and will not interfere with peaceful protestors exercising their First Amendment rights, much the same role as Guard members played in previous deployments," Pritzker's office said in a written statement.Soldiers assigned are from the 33rd Military Police Battalion and are specially trained in riot control operations, the statement said."It is critical that those who wish to peacefully protest against the systemic racism and injustice that holds back too many of our communities continue to be able to do so. Members of the Guard and the Illinois State Police will support the City of Chicago's efforts to protect the rights of peaceful protestors and keep our families safe," Pritzker said in a written statement Monday.Pritzker's office also said the Illinois State Police will support CPD with additional troopers.ISP told the I-Team they're in contact with the Chicago Police Department to help with peaceful protests and keep the community safe. They have not been asked to help in Minnesota, like some other nearby states have.Some businesses along the Magnificent Mile and elsewhere in the city have been boarded up since last Thursday, when video of the fatalwas released.Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications also prepared for the jury's decision, but said there's "no actionable intelligence at this time.""Infrastructure assets" will be strategically staged to ensure safety, OEMC said.Lightfoot commented on her request for guard troops at an unrelated news conference Tuesday morning, saying "we learned a lot over the course of last summer and fall about additional things we needed to be doing. Last week we activated our neighborhood protection plan, which puts officers on high alert. They are very visible."Black and Latinx organizers condemned the mayor's plan to install National Guard troops ahead of the verdict.