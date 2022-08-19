Comedian George Wallace returns to Chicago, where he once lived, for weekend shows

Comedian George Wallace is back in Chicago, where he once lived, for some big shows this weekend at Riddles Comedy Club.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Comedian George Wallace is back in Chicago, where he once lived, for some big shows this weekend.

Wallace performs with J. Anthony Brown and Myra J. at Riddles Comedy Club in Alsip Friday and Saturday. He has observations about that south suburb.

"All I know is there's a lot of dead people out there, I went there one time, they got more cemeteries, is this a cemetery haven?" he said. " There's a Portillo's out there, I know that, that's the real reason I'm coming to Chicago, you got some good food there."

Wallace once spent a lot of time in the city and even called Chicago home while working on a show.

"I was on WGCI there, I was number one in the city and I lived on a beautiful street called East Ontario," Wallace recalled.

Wallace vented to ABC7's Hosea Sanders about Will Smith smacking his dear friend Chris Rock at the Oscars.

"I just got mad at Smith, I got mad at his wife, Jada Smith, GI Jane, I don't like any Smith, locksmith, blacksmith, all the Smiths," he said. "His grandmother, Granny Smith and her apples, I don't even want her apples."

Sanders reminded George about taking his mom to see him perform years ago.

"I brought my late mother to your show in Vegas, you were so kind to her, embraced her, that was a great memory my mom took with her the rest of her life," Sanders said.

"Your mom came to my show, and she brought you to my show, you need to know, I am your real daddy, that was what was supposed to happen, You are my father, I am your real daddy," Wallace joked. "Now you know. Don't forget me in that will though; you know I lie for a living right?"