officer charged

Ex-police officer tied to deadly Houston raid may have presented false evidence, convicting 69 people

This photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Gerald Goines in Houston. (Houston Police Department via AP)

HOUSTON, Texas -- A former Houston police officer may have presented false evidence tied to the convictions of 69 people, prosecutors said.

The accused ex-narcotics officer, Gerald Goines, is also charged in the death of a couple during a botched raid in Jan. 2019 and is also facing seven counts in federal court over allegedly providing false information in the raid.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said these 69 people were all defendants in cases between 2008 and 2019 in which Goines played a substantial role.

Most of the cases involved the delivery of a controlled substance, and Goines was the sole witness in all of the cases. The defendants' sentences ranged from a few months to four years.

Ogg's office filed a motion Wednesday requesting judges appoint lawyers to these people so they can begin the process of possibly having their convictions overturned.

The district attorney's office recently asked judges in two 2008 narcotics cases involving Goines to rule that brothers Steven and Otis Mallet were innocent.

Otis Mallet was arrested in 2008 in southeast Houston after Goines allegedly said he was working undercover and saw Steven riding his bike, going to Otis, and buying drugs. Otis Mallet served two years in state prison. According to prosecutors, Goines made up the whole thing.

The judges sided with the district attorney, calling the cases against the brothers a "fraud."

CASES LINKED TO GOINES DISMISSED
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontexashouston police departmentofficer chargedu.s. & worldpoliceraid
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER CHARGED
Former CPD officer sentenced in off-duty shooting death of neighbor
Dixmoor meeting gets heated over police officer suspension, mayor overpayment
Video captures violent encounter between Dixmoor officer, 66-year-old woman
CPD officer guilty of murder in off-duty shooting death of neighbor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News