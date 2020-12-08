animal news

Giant 9-pound goldfish found in South Carolina lake

By JON HAWORTH
GREENVILLE, South Carolina -- A goldfish weighing an astonishing nine pounds has been discovered in a lake in South Carolina.

The giant fish was found on Nov. 16 during a lake health study at Oak Grove Lake just east of Greenville in South Carolina when Scott Robinson was performing some electrofishing -- a method of measuring the health of the fish population.

But it was only on Dec. 7 that Greenville County Parks, Recreation & Tourism posted a picture of the giant fish on social media.

"Anyone missing their goldfish? This 9lb goldfish was found in Oak Grove Lake during some recent testing at our lakes. The work included electrofishing, a method of measuring the health of the fish population," they said in the social media post.

Speaking to WLOS, an ABC News affiliate station in Asheville, North Carolina, Ty Houck, the director of Greenways, Natural and Historic Resources for Greenville County Parks, said that he is pretty sure the giant goldfish is the only one of its kind living in the lake since they just recently finished a fish inventory of Oak Grove Lake and, with it being so shallow, another one of its size would be easy to spot.

Officials add that they aren't sure how long it has been there. The oversized goldfish was able to survive a nearly full draining of the lake while it was being repaired recently and could have possibly survived a previous draining event as well, according to WLOS-TV.

"[The] currently unnamed goldfish is obviously very happy and healthy at Oak Grove Lake so we just said hello and put him back," said Greenville County Parks, Recreation & Tourism on their social media post when asked what they did with it.



Though the humongous goldfish might be big, it is far from the biggest. According to Guinness World Records, the world's longest goldfish was owned by Joris Gijsbers and measured 18.7 inches from snout to tail-fin end and was confirmed on March 24, 2003, in Hapert, The Netherlands.

The video featured above shows a close encounter some kayakers had with a slightly larger aquatic animal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssouth carolinabizarreanimal newsfishu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 ABC News Internet Ventures.
ANIMAL NEWS
Cher saves 'world's loneliest elephant' in Pakistan
Sanctuary saves retired racehorses from slaughter in New Jersey
Long Island woman is shearing animals across the country
Animal Rescue gives back to struggling families
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 7,910 new COVID-19 cases, 145 deaths
Top Chicago mob boss escaped secret fed case, outlived Outfit wars, but lost fight with COVID
Man jumps from 3rd floor window to escape robbery in Lisle
Great Lakes, Lake Michigan ecosystems endangered by pollution, plastics
Minority communities skeptical about COVID-19 vaccine
CPD honors officer who died after COVID-19 battle
Disney's Aladdin on Broadway star Michael James Scott releases 'A Fierce Christmas' album
Show More
14 Fort Hood soldiers fired or suspended over violence at base
Nurse loses job over TikTok video
SCOTUS rejects GOP bid to halt Biden's Pennsylvania win
Poll shows 63% willing to take COVID-19 vaccine in US
COVID-19 testing coming to O'Hare, Midway airports
More TOP STORIES News