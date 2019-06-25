Girl, 4, killed after being run over in Calumet Heights driveway; 2nd girl injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 4-year-old died and another girl was injured after being run over in a driveway in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Monday, police said.According to police, a 74-year-old woman was backing up in a driveway in the 8900-block of South Clyde at about 6:32 p.m. when she lost control and hit the two girls. Officials said the woman claims she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes.The 4-year-old was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition where she later died. She has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Nalleeha Washington of Chicago.The other child, an 8-year-old girl, was treated at the scene.There are no further updates at this time. Police have not released whether there are any charges.