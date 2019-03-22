Girl, 5, killed in Englewood house fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 5-year-old girl was killed in a house fire in Englewood Friday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.The fire broke out at a home near 58th and May streets and flames were seen spreading to a second home. A third home was evacuated because of the fire.A 5-year-old girl named Kaitlynn was killed in the fire. No other injuries were reported.At about 7:30 a.m. the fire was struck and firefighters continued to search the buildings.