Girl, 7, shot while trick-or-treating in Little Village on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 7-year-old girl and a 31-year-old man were shot on a sidewalk in Little Village Thursday, police said.The girl was shot in the neck while trick-or-treating in the Southwest Side neighborhood, according to police.The shooting occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of W. 26th Street, police said.The girl was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The man was shot in the left hand and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.Area Central Detectives are investigating.