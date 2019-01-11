A young girl was killed after being ejected from a car in a crash on Lower Wacker Drive that also left a man and woman seriously injured Friday morning, Chicago police said.A Mazda was traveling west in the first block of West Lower Wacker Drive at about 1:09 a.m. and made a U-Turn to go east when it struck an Acura that was traveling with the green light, police said.The Mazda hit the passenger side of the Acura and then the Mazda hit a wall, police said. A girl inside the Mazda was ejected from the car and was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital, where she later died.Authorities have not released the age or identity of the girl. A source tells ABC7 the girl was not in a car seat and was not wearing any kind of child restraint.A female driver and male passenger in the Mazda were transported to a hospital in serious condition. Four people inside the Acura declined medical attention.Lower Wacker Drive was closed after the crash and was reopened at about 5:25 a.m. The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.