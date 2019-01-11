Girl ejected from car, killed in Lower Wacker crash after car makes U-turn; 2 seriously injured

EMBED </>More Videos

A young girl was killed after being ejected from a car in a crash that also left two adults seriously injured on Lower Wacker Drive Friday morning, Chicago police said.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A young girl was killed after being ejected from a car in a crash on Lower Wacker Drive that also left a man and woman seriously injured Friday morning, Chicago police said.

A Mazda was traveling west in the first block of West Lower Wacker Drive at about 1:09 a.m. and made a U-Turn to go east when it struck an Acura that was traveling with the green light, police said.

The Mazda hit the passenger side of the Acura and then the Mazda hit a wall, police said. A girl inside the Mazda was ejected from the car and was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital, where she later died.

Authorities have not released the age or identity of the girl. A source tells ABC7 the girl was not in a car seat and was not wearing any kind of child restraint.

A female driver and male passenger in the Mazda were transported to a hospital in serious condition. Four people inside the Acura declined medical attention.

Lower Wacker Drive was closed after the crash and was reopened at about 5:25 a.m. The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashfatal crashchild killedChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'This is Jayme Closs! Call 911!' Wis. teen missing since murder of parents found alive
High school student killed in Griffith, Ind., shooting
R. Kelly parties at South Side nightclub as legal pressures mount
13 Chicago mayoral candidates take part in forum, Preckwinkle absent
Chicago AccuWeather: Quiet and cloudy Friday
El Chapo text messages with mistress read in court
Toni Preckwinkle comes under fire for Laquan McDonald political ad
WATCH: Bus driver rescues baby wandering barefoot on freeway overpass
Show More
4 injured, including 2 children, in South Side crash
Police investigate allegations of 'inappropriate contact' at Evanston Township High School
DePaul student lied about being kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint near campus, police say
Poke Poke restaurant manager fired after allegedly throwing chair at black teen
More News