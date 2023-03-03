Local Girl Scouts team up to help PAWS Chicago

It's National Girl Scout Cookie weekend and some local troops will be rolling up their sleeves to help support the animals at PAWS Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana are teaming up with PAWS Chicago for National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend.

On Sunday, local troops will be rolling up their sleeves to give back to the community. They will be supporting the staff members at PAWS Chicago Medical Center at 3516 W. 26th Street in Chicago from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dionne Hawkins joined ABC 7 to discuss more about the weekend event. Hawkins leads the 20368 and 20737 local troops. Anyone interested in more information or learning about volunteering, click here.