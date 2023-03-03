WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Local Girl Scouts team up to help PAWS Chicago

ByTony Smith WLS logo
Friday, March 3, 2023 2:54PM
Local Girl Scouts team up with PAWS Chicago
EMBED <>More Videos

It's National Girl Scout Cookie weekend and some local troops will be rolling up their sleeves to help support the animals at PAWS Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana are teaming up with PAWS Chicago for National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend.

On Sunday, local troops will be rolling up their sleeves to give back to the community. They will be supporting the staff members at PAWS Chicago Medical Center at 3516 W. 26th Street in Chicago from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dionne Hawkins joined ABC 7 to discuss more about the weekend event. Hawkins leads the 20368 and 20737 local troops. Anyone interested in more information or learning about volunteering, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW