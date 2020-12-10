Hundreds of cars line up for weekly pick up from Giving Point Pantry

WINTHROP HARBOR, IL (WLS) -- Every Monday hundreds of cars line up outside of the Giving Point Pantry, located in Winthrop Harbor, a couple of miles from the Wisconsin border.
"You can just drive up, we put a box of food in their car. They're just thankful for everything we give them," said Thomas King, director of the food pantry.
Giving Point Pantry, a partner of the Northern Illinois Food Bank, offers fresh produce, meats, frozen items and even essential like toilet paper.
King said they help about 500 families every Monday. Some even coming from across state lines just like Charles Griffin from Wisconsin.
"It's a blessing to have a place like this around because without these kinds of places, a lot of people would suffer," said Griffin.
King said state lines won't stop him and his volunteers from helping those in need if food and essentials.
"If you live across state lines its hard for us to say I know you're hungry but we can't feed ya. So Northern Illinois Food Bank allows us the flexibility and take care of those who are hungry."
The food pantry works alongside the North Point Church, helping communities like Zion and Waukegan. King said what keeps him and his volunteers motivated is knowing they are helping feed so many families.
You can help Feed the Love by donating to our virtual food drive.
If you're in need of food, you can call 773-247-FOOD or click here to locate a food pantry near you.
