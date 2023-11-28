Better Business Bureau shares tips to avoid Giving Tuesday scams

It's Giving Tuesday and the Better Business Bureau shares tips to make sure the charity your giving to is legitimate.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's Giving Tuesday and your email box may be full with organizations asking for donations, but how do you know if a charity is legit?

Steve Bernas, president and CEO of the Chicago Better Business Bureau, joined ABC7 with ways to make sure a charity is legitimate and the best way to research an organization asking for money.

Bernas says scammers almost always try to get you to donate immediately and to never give cash or gift cars. He also said it is a red flag if any charity asks for your Social Security number, driver's license or other personal information.