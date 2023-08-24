WATCH LIVE

Bicyclist critically injured in Glencoe after hitting rear of delivery van

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, August 24, 2023 12:28PM
A Glencoe bicycle crash on Sheridan Road eft a 64-year-old man critically injured Thursday, authorities said.

GLENCOE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man riding a bicycle was critically injured after hitting the back of a delivery van in Glencoe Wednesday, authorities said.

The Glencoe Public Safety Department said they responded at about 4:15 p.m. to the area of Sheridan Road and South Avenue after a 64-year-old man riding a bicycle when he struck the back of a Dodge Ram ProMaster.

The injured bicyclist was transported to a hospital in Evanston in critical condition, authorities said. The driver of the Dodge Ram ProMaster remained on the scene.

The North Regional Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating the incident.

