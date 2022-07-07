'Pearl's Rollin' with the Blues' has world premiere in Glencoe starring Felicia P. Fields

GLENCOE, Ill. (WLS) -- The world premiere of new musical event "Pearl's Rolling with the Blues" from Chicago's own Felicia P. Fields is happening at Writers Theatre in Glencoe and continues through July."We wanted to do something where we would bring people into a space and energize them and let them feel free enough to not be in your regular theater environment, where you don't talk, but somehow participate in some way, and be a part of something where they can let loose," Fields said."Felicia, let's just let you do your thing with a little bit of innuendo and stories and stuff that we can bring your life to fruition and get a sense of who Pearl is," said director Ron O.J. Parson. "I want people to know all the different aspects of Blues music with this particular person as well, about her, and her interpretations of the blues. We got a real combination; gospel, blues, folk, you name it, it's up in there."The show pays homage to the blues, and its creators believe it's important to recognize the art form."First of all, a lot of young people, or a lot of people in general say that the blues is depressing, and we are there to show them on that night that the Blues has so many different levels," Fields said.And Chicago has its own role in the show."I love Chicago, in the words of Dorothy, there's no place like home, I like to click my heels here, and do my thing here," said Fields.