Fire in Glendale Heights condo complex leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- The Glendale Heights police department said two people died in a fire at a condominium building Monday.Police said officers were called to the 100-block of Dunteman in the Water's Edge Condominium Complex around 10 a.m.Residents were stunned to see flames shooting out of the building; one resident was awakened by his frightened children."I'm all the way across the pond and it felt like the fire was in my face," Darius Jones said. "I heard a boom, so I was thinking it was something inside the house that was catching flames, that was flammable inside."Another resident said she heard signs of trouble before the fire started: arguing, and what sounded like gunshots."I just heard screaming, and 'leave me alone,'" said Nae Hernandez, who did not want to be interviewed on camera. "Everything was going boom. It was so loud. I was on the phone with the fire department because there were still kids inside the building."Hernandez said a couple lives in the unit along with young children.The Bloomingdale Fire Department responded to the scene, along with several other departments, and put the fire out, police said.Police said two people were found dead in the unit after the fire, though the cause of death has not yet been determined. Their identities have not yet been released.A juvenile was injured, according to police, and taken to an area hospital for treatment. No details about that juvenile, including age and gender, have been released.One officer and three firefighters were injured while responding to the fire, and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. No further details about their injuries have been released.The cause of the fire is currently not known, and the incident is under investigation, police said. Other units were damaged by the fire, and displaced residents are being helped by the Glendale Heights Police Department.