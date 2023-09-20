Glenview police continue death investigation after man's body found in home

Glenview police are conducting an investigation after a man was found dead in a home in the 700-block of Long Road.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Police continue to investigate after a man was found dead inside of his home in Glenview Monday night.

Many questions remain unanswered after that man was found dead inside a home on the 700-block of Long Road.

Police said they are not releasing the man's identity just yet as next of kin is notified, but neighbors have shared what they know about the situation.

Neighbors said the man was from Iraq and had just purchased the home in June with plans to move his fiancée from the Middle Eastern country to live with him in Glenview.

Neighbors also said he had been rehabbing the home for months.

But all of those plans shattered when police were called to the home for reports of an injured man. When they arrived, they found a man dead.

Friends of the man said he was found by another friend who had stopped to check on him. Neighbors said they are in disbelief.

"He immediately started fixing things up. It was looking so beautiful," said his neighbor Vickie Tassone.

"He was going on with success about family, future, but it doesn't happen," said close friend Mohanad Hanoon.

Chopper 7 was over the scene on Tuesday, where three homes were taped off, with multiple evidence markers on the ground.

Detectives could be seen combing through the house for hours, bringing out bags of possible evidence.

Glenview police are labeling this only as a death investigation and have not said if it's considered a homicide.