Glenview death investigation underway after man's body found in home

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Glenview police said they are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead inside a home on Long Road.

Police said they were called to a home in the 700 block of Long Road shortly after 8 p.m. Monday for a report of a man who was injured. When officers arrived they found a man dead inside the residence.

The man has not yet been identified, pending notification of next of kin, police said.

While police have not said whether or not this was a homicide, a death investigation is now underway by Glenview police detectives with assistance from the North Regional Violent Crimes Task Force and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Chopper7 was over the scene Tuesday afternoon where three houses were taped off with police tape, and there were multiple evidence markers outside.

No further details have been released.