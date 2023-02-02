Glenview man charged after attempted kidnapping of girl at school bus stop, police say

Glenview police said a person of interest is in custody for an attempted kidnapping in which a man attempted to grab a student getting off her bus.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A Glenview man has been charged after police said he tried to kidnap a student after she got off her school bus Monday.

Police said the girl, who attends Springman Middle School, had just gotten off the bus at Milwaukee Avenue and Kennicott Lane when a man grabbed her. Police said the man struggled with the girl and forced her to the ground; she was able to hit the suspect and run away.

The man then fled the scene in an SUV, police said.

On Thursday, police said 24-year-old Pratib Ranjit has been charged with aggravated battery and unlawful restraint and is scheduled to appear in bond court.

The girl was not injured, police said.

The high school district sent out an email to parents alerting them to the incident and sharing a description of the suspect.

"There could have been students and families that didn't know about this incident so it really was our obligation to help communicate that to families," said Carol Smith, District 225 spokesperson.

The middle school district officials sent a similar note, adding, "We know this is an unsettling, concerning situation for our community. For students who have heard this news and may be anxious, our student services teams will be available for support in all buildings."