WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Most Glenwood Cougars football teams reinstated for playoffs; varsity level remains banned

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
41 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

The entire franchise was suspended after it was discovered that a 13-year-old player was taking high school-level courses.

GLENWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- It's a win for the Glenwood Cougars Thursday after an agreement was reached to reinstate most of its teams to the league playoffs.

The entire franchise was suspended after it was discovered that a 13-year-old player was taking high school level courses.

The Southwest Midget Football League said league rules ban high school players, resulting in 200 players and cheerleaders being banned.

Now, the younger levels of the Glenwood Cougar Franchise are now eligible to play in the postseason, but the varsity level remains banned from the playoffs.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.