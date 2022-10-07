Most Glenwood Cougars football teams reinstated for playoffs; varsity level remains banned

The entire franchise was suspended after it was discovered that a 13-year-old player was taking high school-level courses.

GLENWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- It's a win for the Glenwood Cougars Thursday after an agreement was reached to reinstate most of its teams to the league playoffs.

The entire franchise was suspended after it was discovered that a 13-year-old player was taking high school level courses.

The Southwest Midget Football League said league rules ban high school players, resulting in 200 players and cheerleaders being banned.

Now, the younger levels of the Glenwood Cougar Franchise are now eligible to play in the postseason, but the varsity level remains banned from the playoffs.