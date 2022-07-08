3 shot, 1 fatally, in south suburban Glenwood

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
GLENWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting in south suburban Glenwood Thursday night, Glenwood police said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting shortly before 11 p.m. near 192nd Street and University Avenue.

Three male victims in their late teens were walking when police said a vehicle approached them and someone inside fired shots, hitting all three.

One victim died from his injuries, police said. The other two victims are expected to recover.

Anyone with any information or surveillance video is asked to contact detectives at 708-753-2420.
