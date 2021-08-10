Global Citizen Live reveals star-studded lineup for NYC, Paris, Lagos events

International advocacy organization, Global Citizen, revealed the huge lineup of artists set to perform at live events in cities around the world, including New York City's Central Park.
"Coldplay with Billie Eilish, with Lizzo, with Shaun Mendez, with Camila Cabello, Meek Mill -- these are the most extraordinary artists of our generation but they're all part of this global movement," said Hugh Evans, Co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen.
The 24-hour worldwide event will take place on September 25 and feature live events in Lagos, Nigeria and festivals in Paris and New York City.
"We will throw live to the Eiffel Tower in Paris where Ed Sheeran is kicking it off, we're going to be throwing it to London, we're going to be throwing to cities around the world," Evans said.
Here's a list of artists performing for Global Citizen Live
- New York City: Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes; special guest performances by Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste and Lang Lang
- Lagos, Nigeria: Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Made Kuti
- Paris, France: Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, H.E.R., Black Eyed Peas, Christine and the Queens; special guest performance by Angélique Kidjo
- More locations & performances around the world to be announced in August
You must be masked and vaccinated to attend or present a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the show.
"We're complying with all of the state and city guidelines from a health and COVID compliance perspective," Evans said.
The effort is aiming to tackle climate change, the hunger crisis and the pandemic, and is urging leaders to get vaccines to every country.
"Unless we end this pandemic for everyone, we won't get this under control and a new variant will emerge, Evans said.
In May, Global Citizen hosted a VAX Line event in Los Angeles which secured more than $300 million and 26 million vaccines for underserved countries.
Tickets to the Central park show will be given through a lottery.
"You have to take part in an action journey. Go to globalcitizen.org and you start taking action, all of your actions earn you points and you use those points to enter the lottery," Evans said.
Taking action involves signing petitions and making calls to Congress, and you use those points to enter the lottery.
The September 25 event will also be broadcast and streamed around the world, including on ABC7.
"There's gonna be so many ways to tune we want everyone this September - this is our generation's moment," Evans said.