Glynis Johns, most known for role in 'Mary Poppins,' dies at 100

Actress Glynis Johns, who turns 100 on Thursday, appeared in the films "Mary Poppins," "While You Were Sleeping" and TV's "Batman" and "Cheers."

Actress Glynis Johns, who turns 100 on Thursday, appeared in the films "Mary Poppins," "While You Were Sleeping" and TV's "Batman" and "Cheers."

Actress Glynis Johns, who turns 100 on Thursday, appeared in the films "Mary Poppins," "While You Were Sleeping" and TV's "Batman" and "Cheers."

Actress Glynis Johns, who turns 100 on Thursday, appeared in the films "Mary Poppins," "While You Were Sleeping" and TV's "Batman" and "Cheers."

Glynis Johns, most known for her role as Mrs. Winifred Banks in the 1964 film "Mary Poppins" has died. She was 100.

Her publicist Mitch Clem told Eyewitness News she died Thursday from natural causes.

Glynis earned an Oscar nomination for "The Sundowners" and won a Tony award for "A Little Night Music."

Glynis Johns pictured in her New York dressing room on Jan, 12, 1973. AP Photo/Jerry Mosey

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.