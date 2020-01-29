American Heart Association's annual Go Red for Women luncheon in Chicago highlights the fight against the no. 1 killer of women: heart disease

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Today, the American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives, announced the 2020 Chicago Go Red for Women Executive Luncheon. This premier event, emceed by Judy Hsu and Rob Elgas of ABC 7 Chicago, will be held at the Marriott Marquis Chicago on Friday, February 21, 2020. The annual event is designed to raise awareness of the leading cause of death in women: cardiovascular disease. The event is chaired by Mary Lou Mastro, CEO of Edward-Elmhurst Health and Gina Sharp, President and CEO of Linden Oaks Behavioral Health. The Chicago Go Red for Women Executive Luncheon is sponsored nationally by CVS Health and locally by Edward Elmhurst Health.
This year marks the 16th anniversary of the American Heart Association's launch of the Go Red for Women movement nationwide. Go Red for Women is rooted in raising awareness among women that cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for women around the world.
"I feel so strongly that women should feel empowered to take control of their own health, both physically and mentally," notes Mastro. "With all of the demands of family and work, many women do not make their own health a priority. And yet, we make our kids' doctor appointments a year in advance!
Sharp agrees, "At Edward-Elmhurst Health, our mantra is "Healthy Driven." For us, that means doing everything we can to help people move their health forward, no matter where they are in their journey. This partnership with the American Heart Association is a great example of that commitment."
While nearly 80 percent of cardiac events may be prevented, cardiovascular disease continues to be a woman's greatest health threat. One in three women in Chicago live with some form of cardiovascular disease and it's on the rise in younger women1. To prevent cardiovascular disease, women should understand family health history, know their numbers - the five key personal health numbers that help determine risk for heart disease and stroke: total cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index - and make lifestyle changes like moving more, eating smart and managing their blood pressure. Risk factors within women's control include smoking, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, physical inactivity, poor diet, obesity/overweight and type 2 diabetes.
The luncheon features keynote speakers, inspiring survivor stories, a silent auction and more. To purchase tickets and for more information, please contact visit www.heart.org/ChicagoGoRed.
About Go Red for Women
The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women movement is the trusted, passionate, relevant force for change to end heart disease and stroke in women all over the world. While nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women. For 16 years, Go Red for Women has provided a platform for women to come together, raise awareness, fund lifesaving research, advocate for change and improve the lives of all women everywhere. The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women movement is nationally sponsored by CVS Health, with additional support from national cause supporters. Connect with us on GoRedforWomen.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-888-MY-HEART (1- 888-694-3278).
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is a leading force for a world of longer, healthier lives. With nearly a century of lifesaving work, the Dallas-based association is dedicated to ensuring equitable health for all. We are a trustworthy source empowering people to improve their heart health, brain health and well-being. We collaborate with numerous organizations and millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, advocate for stronger public health policies, and share lifesaving resources and information. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.
