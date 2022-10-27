Chicago police: 2 critically injured after man shoots woman, himself in Gold Coast apartment complex

Chicago police are investigating a shooting that left two people in critical condition.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were critically injured in a Gold Coast apartment complex Wednesday night after police said a man shot a woman and then himself.

The shooting occurred at about 10:04 p.m. in the 1000-block of North LaSalle Street, police said.

Authorities said a 24-year-old woman was found in a hallway with gunshot wounds and a 26-year-old man was found shot in the head.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said the man shot the woman multiple times and that the man's wound appeared to be self-inflicted.

Both are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

No other injuries were reported. Area Three detectives ae investigating.