2 shot on Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were shot while driving on Lake Shore Drive in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said.The victims were in a Pontiac driving south in the 1000-block of North Lake Shore Drive at about 1 a.m. when police said a silver sedan pulled alongside the car and someone inside fired shots.A 25-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 24-year-old man was shot in his left side, police said. Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.