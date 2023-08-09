Fresh Wave featured on 'GMA's' Deals and Steals,' gives $25K to Chicago students

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago students from a local organization received a big surprise on live television Wednesday.

The kids from Horizons for Youth appeared on "Good Morning America's" "Deals and Steals on Wheels."

The segment showcases local businesses and products.

One of those businesses, Fresh Wave, not only shared the spotlight with Horizons for Youth, but the company presented them with a surprise $25,000 check for laptops and other school supplies.

The students did not see it coming. They were surprised to be on television and to receive the generous donation.

Fresh Wave has supported Horizons for Youth for the past 12 years.