Good Samaritans stop Evanston sex assault near Northwestern University campus

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A 20-year-old Chicago man has been charged after good Samaritans stopped a sexual assault near the Northwestern University campus in north suburban Evanston Wednesday morning.Evanston police said a 27-year-old student was knocked to the ground by a man near Clark Street and Orrington Avenue around 6:30 a.m.The man tried to pull the student's pants down before witnesses intervened and thwarted the attack, police said. The suspect then fled on foot.Evanston police said video surveillance in the area captured the suspect wearing a "unique coat" that was red, white and black with letters on the front that spelled "Gucci."Approximately six hours later, Glencoe officers responding to a call for a well-being check encountered a man wearing the same unique coat in the area of Dundee Road and Forestway.The suspect, Devonte Huggins, was taken into custody and transported to the Evanston Police Department. He was charged with one felony count of attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault and one felony count of aggravated battery in the public way.Huggins appeared in bond court Wednesday and received a $200,000 D-Bond with electronic monitoring, police said. He is next scheduled to appear in court on May 26 in Skokie.