caught on camera

Video doorbell captures stranger following CA mom, child home, try to get in

The Nest camera filmed man with scorpion tattoo try home's front door
EMBED <>More Videos

Caught on video: Mother, child followed by stranger to Lakewood home

LAKEWOOD, Calif. -- A mother and her child were terrified after a stranger followed them to their California home Sunday night, then tried to get inside. The chilling incident was caught on video.

A Nest security camera captured a man approach the front door moments after the mother, carrying her child, enters the house.

RELATED: Bronx home explosion caught on doorbell camera in New York; 1 dead, several injured

The man, who has a distinctive scorpion tattoo on his neck, is seen checking to see if the door is locked. He then stays on the front porch for several minutes, before pacing back and forth on the sidewalk in front of the house.

The frightened woman called her husband, who called 911.

EMBED More News Videos

Chilling video shows a mother and her child in Lakewood followed to their front door by a stranger, who then tries to get inside.



The man left the scene by the time Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arrived. No arrests have been made. Detectives are still looking for the man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiasafetycrimecaught on videou.s. & worldinvestigationcaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Stop sign installed after mom killed in West Side hit-and-run
Video shows suspected U.S. mail burning on grill in Chicago backyard
Crossing guard quickly moves student as driver ignores command
Florida man opens fire in I-95 road rage shooting, caught on dash cam
TOP STORIES
Biden to address escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions | LIVE
How to know if an AirTag is following you
Young child hurt in West Garfield Park shooting: CFD
Former CPD supt. wants mayor to give deposition in sex assault case
IL reports 1,549 new COVID cases, 25 deaths
Chicago weather forecast includes possibly hazardous fog, rain
Pilsen high school students surprised with free ride to college
Show More
Mayor Lightfoot, Dr. Arwady to give Chicago COVID update
Happy Twosday! 2-22-22 is coolest date of the decade
AT&T shutting down 3G; here's how it can impact you
Woman found dead in Austin strangled by man met online: prosecutors
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Arbery killing
More TOP STORIES News