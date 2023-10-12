Tour the new 'Google Visitor Experience' now open to public at Google HQ

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- Google has now opened a first-of-its-kind 10,000-square-foot visitor experience on their Mountain View campus that will allow the local community to experience Google like never before.

Google's campus was developed to re-envision the office experience for workers. And now, visitors can interact with the tech giant in a new way.

"We really wanted to make a space where we can be together," Google's Director of R+D for the Built Environment Michelle Kaufmann said. "Where it's the mixture of the people who work at Google as well as the people who are our neighbors and people who inspire us."

VIDEO: Bay Area high school grad rejected by 16 colleges hired by Google

The Google Visitor Experience is designed for the community to enjoy all Google has to offer.

We got the first look on a tour of the new area, beginning with the huddle space. Here you can network with others or take free workshops.

"The space you see over here is available for local guests and local communities," Google's Vice President of Workplace Programs Michiel Bakker said. "All kinds of organizations can book this space as well for local events."

MORE: Google 'committed' to massive multi-million dollar complex in San Jose as project is put on hold

After the event, you can stop by their cafe.

Google says it runs on coffee and now, you can sit down and enjoy a cup or a treat

"We have a variety of options that are designed to be very approachable," Google's Food Program Senior Director Matt Hood said. "Something that, if you come in and you're part of the community, this can become your local, everyday breakfast stop or you can meet friends here for lunch."

But perhaps the most important piece of the Google Visitor Experience is their first West Coast brick-and-mortar store.

In this room, you can learn to use and try out the latest Google products from the new phones to watches to earbuds.

MORE: Here's how Google says AI will change your search, email experience

"To have this place for people to explore and touch and feel all of our latest products is super exciting." Google's Vice President for Design, UX and Research for Hardware Ivy Ross said.

Ross had a large hand in creating everything in the experience. She says this new concept really sets this space apart from anything Google has done before.

"I think it will be an amazing experience for people to understand what Google makes," Ross said. "To be able to actually put things on your body, hold things in your hand, feel it and be able to get all your questions answered at the same time - I think it's a huge advantage."

You can see it for yourself as the Google Visitor Experience is now open.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live