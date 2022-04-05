google

Illinois COVID update: Google Chicago employees return to office after over 2 years away

As COVID in Illinois wanes, Metra is also seeing ridership increase
By
EMBED <>More Videos

IL COVID update: Google employees return to office after 2 years away

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It was all cupcakes and smiles Tuesday morning as Google's Chicago employees returned to the workplace after more than two years of the COVID pandemic.

"I've actually only been to the office one time before so it's a very different experience to see everyone here," Google software engineer Kevin Wynn said.

"It's fun to be able to meet the people I've been working (with) outside of Zoom; I guess we use Google chat," fellow software engineer Jon George said.

The tech giant's nearly 2,000 employees at its West Town office will now work a flex schedule -- three days in the office and two days remote.

RELATED: COVID Chicago: Many businesses pushing back return to work plans amid omicron surge

"We want work to be somewhere people chose to be," said Rob Biederman, Google director of government relations. "We have also realized people have missed the collaboration you get by being in-person, and that's why there's so much excitement here today."

Chicago's mayor was on-hand for the office's reopening, which officially began Monday.

"The Fulton Market District, for people who haven't been down here for two years, they are going to be amazed. Construction is booming. Office towers are going up," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

RELATED: Our Chicago: Returning to the office, the future of the workplace

More employers are having their workers return to the office.

Metra is seeing ridership numbers at about 30% of pre-pandemic levels.

And according to Andrew Challenger of Challenger, Gray and Christmas, it's a trend that will continue despite a large number of people still quitting jobs.

"In a recent poll that we conducted, 32% of companies said that they're feeling an actual decrease in productivity because of the extended work from home arrangements. So they're fighting to get people back in," Challenger said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagowest towngooglecoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOGLE
Google releases 2021's top trending searches
Facebook planning to change its name, report says
Google employees working from home could see pay cut
LIST: Companies requiring COVID vaccines for employees
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in Oak Forest was having mental health crisis: family
Pritzker signs bill ensuring teachers' paid COVID time off
South Side senior living residents say people sleep in hallways
2nd teen charged in Hegewisch shooting death of beloved grandmother
Second arrest made in connection to Sacramento mass shooting
No complete bodycam footage of deadly CPD shooting in Ford City: COPA
CPD investigating break-ins at Loop Macy's, Lenscrafters
Show More
CTA Red Line train operator pushed onto tracks; safety questioned
Hinsdale store window broken with sledgehammer, $30K in purses stolen
WHO says 99% of world air quality poor
Biden-Obama: White House reunion to celebrate Affordable Care Act
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, mild Tuesday with rain at night
More TOP STORIES News