Society

103-year-old granny gets tattoo, goes on motorcycle ride to celebrate end of COVID-19 quarantine

MUSKEGON, MI -- A 103-year-old Michigan woman is still crossing items off her bucket list.

For her birthday, Dorothy Pollack treated herself to a tattoo and a motorcycle ride.

She had been cooped up under a coronavirus lockdown at her nursing home for months.

Once she was able to get out, she decided she wanted to live life.

She said she got a tattoo of a frog, because frogs are the one thing she loves more than beer and burgers.

The tattoo artists said Pollack took the needle like a champ, not even flinching once.

After the tattoo, she hopped on the back of a motorcycle and went for a ride.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymichigantattoocoronavirusmotorcycles
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago looting devastates downtown businesses, over 100 arrested
Chicago streets reopen, CTA service resumes downtown after access limited to Loop
Chicago police exchange gun fire with suspect amid downtown looting
Chicago Weather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Strong storms expected Monday afternoon
Baltimore explosion levels 3 homes; 1 killed, several injured
Shooter hurt after gunfire exchanged with police in Englewood: CPD
Disney World to scale back theme park hours amid COVID-19
Show More
NASA drops 'insensitive' names including 'Eskimo Nebula'
IL reports 1,382 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths Sunday
Chicago lakefront businesses worry over 2nd possible shutdown
River Forest car crash leaves 4 dead
34 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
More TOP STORIES News