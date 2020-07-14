Society

'Mythbusters' host Grant Imahara dies at 49

Grant Imahara, who co-hosted the popular Discovery science show Mythbusters, has died at age 49.

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man," Discovery wrote in a statement on its website.

Imahara also hosted the Netflix show White Rabbit Project, which aired in 2016.

One of the first to pay tribute to Imahara was his Mythbusters co-star Adam Savage, who remembered him as a brilliant engineer and a generous and gentle person.

"Working with Grant was so much fun. I'll miss my friend," he wrote in a tweet on Monday evening.



Before he began hosting shows, Imahara worked in special effects for nine years at George Lucas' Industrial Light and Magic.

Imahara was a native of Los Angeles and trained as an electrical engineer at the University of Southern California before becoming known as a robotics expert.

According to the Discovery website, he created a custom circuit for the Energizer Bunny and was behind the electronics installation and radio programming on the current generation of bunnies.
