7-year-old boy's racing trailer, equipment stolen in Lake in the Hills

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
7-year-old's racing trailer stolen in northwest suburbs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 7-year-old boy is heartbroken after someone stole his racing trailer filled with equipment from the northwest suburbs last week.

ABC7's Jim Rose profiled Grayson Dean Walcott when he was 5. His family said the trailer was last seen the evening of July 22 in the 9200-block of Pyott Road in Lake in the Hills.

The 33-foot-long trailer is grey and navy blue with the words "Grayson Dean Racing" on the back.

Grayson's parents say they just want their son's trailer and equipment returned, no questions asked.

If anyone has seen the trailer, they're asked to send a direct message to @graysondeanracing on Instagram or contact Lake in the Hills Police Officer Berens at 847-658-5676.
