Chicago CHIditarod makes changes amid COVID-19 pandemic to keep cause going

CHIditarod has raised over $400K for nonprofits
By Michelle Corless
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Last year's CHIditarod was one of the final big events allowed before people started staying home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is a massive food drive. Because so many families have needed help getting food over the past year, organizers wanted to make sure the event still happened in 2021.

Instead of the shopping cart race, this year's event is a food repack at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

RELATED: Local Boys and Girls Club provides e-learning assistance, feed CPS students daily

This year, there's also a live telethon and film festival. It's from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. You can find the link on the CHIditarod website.

Money raised from the events will go toward the CHIditarod Foundation Grant Program.

Since CHIditarod first launched in 2006, the foundation has donated more than 250,000 pounds of food to local food pantries and raised more than $400,000 for nonprofits.

You can donate to the cause at classy.org.
