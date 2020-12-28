Local Boys and Girls Club provides e-learning assistance, feed CPS students daily

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Despite the pandemic, the Union League Boys and Girls club in Pilsen is continuing to serve its neighbors in the best way it can.
When school started this fall, the club opened its doors and provided kids with e-learning assistance, access to wifi and meals - three times a day.
"If we want to make sure that our kids have all the energy that they need to stay in class and really get their work done throughout the day, we've got to make sure that they have food," Program Director Anabel Hernandez said.
The club opened in 1919, intending to serve community youth. Since then, the mission has grown even stronger and the ties to local organizations have too.
"Through our partnership with the Greater Chicago Food Depository, we've been able to provide over 200,000 meals. Not only our kids that are enrolled in our clubs, but to our families throughout the communities that we serve," said Anastasia Hernandez, club director.
Hernandez and her team help more than 100 CPS students every day, ensuring that no kid goes home hungry.
"I like the meals. There's vegetables," 5th grader Julio Roman said. "I like it mostly when there's carrots because then I eat it. My sister doesn't like green beans, which I don't like."
"Doing school online with e-learning is not the easiest task," Anastasia Hernandez added. "It's so important to help them concentrate so that they can stay focused."
Every day the club strives to remain apart of the community and help fill the gaps, wherever they're needed. And they'll keep it up until those gaps are full.
"Kids are the ones that feel it the most and we want to make sure that under all the stressors that COVID has given them, they don't have to worry about school," Anabel Hernandez said. "They don't have to worry about food and they still have a lot of fun here with us."
