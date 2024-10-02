WATCH LIVE

14-year-old boy shot multiple times, critically injured in Gresham: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, October 2, 2024 2:10AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenage boy was shot and critically injured on Chicago's South Side on Tuesday night, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Gresham neighborhood's 7800-block of South Marshfield Avenue just after 7:30 p.m.

Officers responded to a call about a person shot and found a 14-year-old boy who had been struck by gunfire.

Police said the victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body, was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

